State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 6,610 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

