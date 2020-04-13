State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 6,655 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Electric worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,228,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

FELE opened at $51.90 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

