State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. State Street Corp raised its position in SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,259,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,124 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 94,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

