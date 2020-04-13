Status Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $54.72 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, DDEX, IDAX and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02750622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00216060 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ChaoEX, Neraex, ABCC, Livecoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Gate.io, Bithumb, IDAX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Bancor Network, Poloniex, OKEx, Kucoin, Liqui, DDEX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, IDCM, Huobi, LATOKEN, Tidex, DEx.top, Koinex, Binance, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Ovis, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Upbit, BigONE and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

