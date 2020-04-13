Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

MITO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price objective on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

MITO stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

