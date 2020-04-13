Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $80,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,555.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

