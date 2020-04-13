Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock Position Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Steelcase worth $28,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 124,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 221,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCS. ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti reduced their target price on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

