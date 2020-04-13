Steem (STEEM) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $56.02 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, GOPAX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,761.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.25 or 0.03257204 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00748570 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 390,307,262 coins and its circulating supply is 373,333,168 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GOPAX, RuDEX, Huobi, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

