SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Down 14.6% This Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,957.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004268 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000827 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001188 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

