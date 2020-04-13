Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Stepan worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCL. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stepan by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

SCL opened at $96.73 on Monday. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

