Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Steris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their target price on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded down $4.29 on Monday, hitting $148.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,069. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.