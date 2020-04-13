Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s current price.

STL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

STL stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 640,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.72. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $640,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

