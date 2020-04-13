Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post $365.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $410.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOO. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 530,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,403,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $25.56 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

