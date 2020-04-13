Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOO. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

SHOO opened at $25.56 on Monday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2,391.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

