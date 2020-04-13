Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Steven Madden worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $54,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,898,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

