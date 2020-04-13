Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 13th (AVGR, CMA, EPD, ET, HWM, HXL, LIND, LTM, NMR, NPRUF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 13th:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo, the Array acquisition and the pending merger of the Upjohn unit with Mylan, if successful, will make Pfizer a smaller company which should see better revenue growth as the Lyrica LOE cliff will go away. The company expects continued strong growth of key brands like Ibrance, Inlyta and Eliquis to drive sales in 2020. It has a strong portfolio of new drugs, which will accelerate growth in 2020 and beyond. However, Lyrica generic erosion, currency headwinds, pricing pressure and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are near-term top-line headwinds. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q1 earnings. Pfizer has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sempra Energy appears to be well-positioned for growth, given stable earnings from its utility subsidiaries. It continues with systematic investments in its infrastructure development projects and expects to make long-term investments of $22.8 billion. Sempra Energy has consistently been paying dividends at increasing rates, courtesy of its solid cash flow from operations. In the past year, shares of Sempra Energy also outperformed its industry. However, its operations are subject to risks associated with the breakdown or failure of equipment. Also, it bears a notable long-term debt and finance leases of $6.31 billion at 2019 end. Such massive debt levels might hurt the company going ahead. Decrease in cash reserve on account of the Aliso Canyon gas leakage incident remain a cause of concern.”

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

