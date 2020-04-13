Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (AAP, AERI, ALLO, ALRM, BBIO, BILL, BLL, BNTX, BXS, CARR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 13th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR). Citigroup Inc issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung fur Diageo nach der Streichung des Jahresprognosen und dem Stopp des Aktienruckkaufprogramms auf Hold” belassen und ein Kursziel von 2800 Pence genannt. Die Aussetzung der Jahresziele sei angesichts der Unsicherheit durch die Corona-Krise keine uberraschung, schrieb Analyst Edward Mundy in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/tih

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 02:37 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 02:37 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The analysts wrote, “LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat die Einstufung fur Easyjet nach zwei Massnahmen zur Refinanzierung auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 700 Pence belassen. Mit diesen Schritten durfte der Billigflieger fur das laufende Geschaftsjahr eine positive Brutto-Cash-Position ausweisen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Hinzu kamen die Werte des Bestands an Flugzeugen./bek/tih

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 21:54 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Wood & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $0.70 target price on the stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. The firm currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

National Securities started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a $8.25 target price on the stock.

