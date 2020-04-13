Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (ACB, AMC, BSIG, CNO, DECK, ELEEF, FAF, FLNT, GOOGL, HELE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 13th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $0.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s top line has been witnessing growth over the past several years. Its Bankers Life and Washington National segments are poised for growth. Its tie-up with Wilton Reassurance Company on the back of growth initiatives launched in the last few years, will likely boost its growth. The company’s cost-cutting initiatives for enhancing its earnings profile also impress. It flaunts a solid capital position on which it has been raising its quarterly dividend since 2013. CNO Financial has invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity as well as sales and advertising. The company’s shares have lost lower than its industry in a year. However, its rising debt level continues to induce interest expenses and put a strain on margin expansion. Weak performance at Colonial Penn also bothers.”

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $158.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have declined in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following a temporarily suspension in operations at a distribution center in California due to the coronavirus outbreak that impacted domestic product availability and e-commerce orders for brands. However, the company has started operations on a brief basis but is still monitoring the situation. Certainly, the company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing more innovative line of products, targeting consumers digitally through marketing and sturdy e-commerce along with optimizing omni-channel distribution bode well. These enabled Deckers to continue upbeat performance in third-quarter fiscal 2020. However, an expected decline in fourth-quarter earnings and softness in the Sanuk brand raise concern.”

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First American Financial has been continually investing to increase efficiency, improve risk profile and enhance product offerings. First American should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased traction in P&C business. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, and expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. Nevertheless, it is believed that strong balance sheet and effective capital deployment of the company bode well. The company has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. However, increasing expenses due to higher operating expenses and interests can put a strain on its margin expansion.”

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $1,267.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although Helen of Troy’s shares have outpaced the industry year to date, it is likely to derail in the near term. The company has been grappling with escalated costs. In third-quarter fiscal 2020, the company faced higher freight and distribution costs. In fact, management expects fiscal 2020 bottom line to be hit by elevated investments, higher incentive compensation costs as well as high freight and distribution costs. Apart from this, Helen of Troy saw weakness in its Health & Home unit in the third quarter due to a decline in the core business stemming from change in net retail distribution network. Moreover, in its last earnings call, management projected Health & Home net sales to dip 2-4% in fiscal 2020. Nonetheless, strength in Housewares segment, along with focus on digital efforts and Leadership Brands bode well.”

Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL). Bank of America Corp issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Proofpoint’s near-term bottom-line results are expected to remain under pressure due to continued investments in sales and marketing initiatives. Higher depreciation expense is also expected to drag down profitability. Moreover, declining hardware and services revenues are likely to keep straining the company’s near-term top-line performances. Notably, shares of Proofpoint have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, the company is benefiting from strong customer wins and solid progress in emerging products. Solid demand for its next-generation cloud security and compliance platform, ongoing migration to the cloud, solid international growth and high renewal rates are other tailwinds. Robust demand for Email Fraud Defense, Threat Response and PSAT are positives as well.”

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:XEBEF). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating on the stock.

