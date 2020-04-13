Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,699 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,531% compared to the average volume of 656 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.03. The stock had a trading volume of 240,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,265. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average is $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

