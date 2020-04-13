STRAKS Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. STRAKS has a market cap of $19,121.71 and approximately $7.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and HitBTC. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.02279119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.03259172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00598448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00767235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00075487 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00520730 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

