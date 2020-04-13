Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Stryker stock opened at $182.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.17. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Terra Nova Asset Management grew its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 32,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,594,000. Gerstein Fisher boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 5,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 37,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

