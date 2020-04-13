Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.14.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $174.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.17. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.