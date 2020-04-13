Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of SMMCF traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. 1,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

