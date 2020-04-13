Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,493 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2,826.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,260 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,605,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,855.81.

BKNG stock opened at $1,420.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,481.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,850.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 68.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.