Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,863 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.59.

Shares of TJX opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

