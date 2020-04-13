Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,608 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal A. Shear bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last three months.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

