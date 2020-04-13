Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,187 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

KHC stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

