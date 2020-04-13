Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $59.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.