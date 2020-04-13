Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,108,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TLT opened at $165.39 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

