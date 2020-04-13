Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 408.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $254.30 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,286 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,075. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

