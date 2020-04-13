Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.