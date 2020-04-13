Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $21.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

