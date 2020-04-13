Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

