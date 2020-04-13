Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,329,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,711 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 894,625 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $16,715,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,317.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 582,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 541,323 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3,213.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 554,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

