Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AEGON were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AEGON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 63,304 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in AEGON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,123,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AEGON by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 840,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 186,363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AEGON by 736.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 692,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in AEGON by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 530,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

AEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

