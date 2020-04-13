Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $204,061.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,179.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,505 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,564,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,015 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 167,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

SUN opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.