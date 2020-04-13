SunTrust Banks Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $185.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.87. 55,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average is $129.80. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

