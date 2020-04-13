SunTrust Banks Cuts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $100.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.35.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $86.63. 14,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.24.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after buying an additional 511,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,082,000 after purchasing an additional 376,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 301,335 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

