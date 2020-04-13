SunTrust Banks Cuts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $340.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target dropped by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.45.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.29 on Monday, hitting $260.84. The company had a trading volume of 536,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,963. The firm has a market cap of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,401,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

