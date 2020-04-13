SunTrust Banks Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $94.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.09.

MCHP traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.78. 460,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,774,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,959.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,073,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,917,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,052 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $221,600,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,276,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,707 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

