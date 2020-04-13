SunTrust Banks Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $50.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target dropped by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Edward Jones cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

EOG Resources stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 138,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

