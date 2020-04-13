SunTrust Banks Trims The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Target Price to $44.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENSG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 and sold 3,250 shares valued at $164,439. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229,895 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,589,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,459,000 after acquiring an additional 170,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

