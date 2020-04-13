Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Cut to “Neutral” at Dougherty & Co

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Superior Drilling Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $0.44 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 67.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 119,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 24.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

