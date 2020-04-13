Suretly (SUR) Trading 42.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002537 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market capitalization of $40,594.27 and $18.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.84 or 0.04349873 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009516 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.