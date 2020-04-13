Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON SCE opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.82. Surface Transforms has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX (0.96) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

