SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

HQY opened at $47.49 on Monday. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,496. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter valued at $5,421,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 44.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 215,455 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 27.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after buying an additional 344,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

