SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovalon by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 286,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovalon by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

