SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $146.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.07.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 624,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

