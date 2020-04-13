Swipe Trading Down 17.8% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $39.46 million and $5.82 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00009634 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.02770328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00213401 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe's total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe's official website is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

