Swiss Re (SREN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Swiss Re (VTX: SREN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 80 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 98 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 97 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 80 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 94 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 90 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 80 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 80 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 108 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 105 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 101 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 88.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 118 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 120 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 125 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Swiss Re AG has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.